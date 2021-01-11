Who’s Next? Oneida County Ready To Vaccinate

As New York State again expands the list of those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is encouraging local residents who can get inoculated to roll up their sleeves and do so.

Those 'eligible' to get the vaccine further opened on Monday to now include first responders, like fire fighters, police officers, investigators, corrections officers and other law enforcement, along with local teachers, public transit employees, and those 75 and older (For a detailed list, see below).

Picente says a POD (Point of Distribution) is up and running at Mohawk Valley Community College's Jorgensen Center on the Utica campus - open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The county received some 3,000 doses last week and is due to receive another 1,300 on Tuesday, he said. As of this posting, a few appointments remained open for this week, but are filling up quickly.

The MVCC POD is in addition to one hosted by Mohawk Valley Health System, open 7 days a week at the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing.

As more doses continue to roll in and become available, the county executive said the hours, days and locations of those PODs would be expanded to quickly provided available doses to those who are eligible. Obviously, as days and weeks go by, the 'eligible list' will further expand.

When asked if he had a timeline in mind for vaccinating all county residents who wished to receive one, Picente said Governor Cuomo has vaguely discussed April as being a possible date for all state residents. But, Picente believes it is possible that if all goes well, that goal could be achieved sometime in March.

Below is the list of New Yorkers eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as of January 11, 2021:

Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1a and 1b are: High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to, Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

Registered Nurses

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

Physical Therapists and their staff

Optometrists and their staff

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

Home care workers

Hospice workers Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program Beginning January 11, 2021 Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1b: Individuals Age 75 and older

First Responders and Support Staff for First Responder Agency Fire Service

§ Court Officers

§ Other Police or Peace Officers

§ Support of Civilian Staff for Any of the above services, agencies, or facilities Corrections State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers

Local Correctional Facilities, including correction officers

Local Probation Departments, including probation officers

State Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities

Local Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation Facilities P-12 Schools P-12 school or school district faculty or staff (includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff and support staff including bus drivers)

Contractors working in a P-12 school or school district (including contracted bus drivers) Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group Childcare Providers Employees or Support Staff of Licensed or Registered Childcare Setting Public Transit Airline and airport employees

Passenger railroad employees

Subway and mass transit employees (i.e., MTA, LIRR, Metro North, NYC Transit, Upstate transit)

Ferry employees

Port Authority employees

Public bus employees Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

Public-facing grocery store workers

In-person college instructors

