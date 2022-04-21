Your Favorite Stars From ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Are Heading To Upstate New York

Get ready for some huge laughs heading to Upstate New York. Two of the stars from the popular "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" show are bringing their improv show to Syracuse.

If you've been a fan of the TV series, hosted by Drew Carey and starring a cast of comedians, like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood and others, this could be just the ticket for a fun night out.

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage and they are Scared Scriptless. Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as improv comedy masterminds Colin & Brad must make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you, the fans, suggest."

Mochrie and Sherwood's version of the show, the "Scared Scriptless Tour," lands at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The all-ages, family-friendly improvisational comedy show will begin at 8PM. You can buy tickets online here.

Whose Line Is It Anyway Coming To New York State?

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?"'s live show called "Whose Live Anyway?" is coming to New York State. The show will be at The Town Hall located at 123 W 43rd Street in New York City on Wednesday October 26th at 8PM. The shows lineup includes Greg Proops, Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

You've seen them make up scenes right before your eyes on television's Whose Line is it Anyway, now see them live and in person.

You can learn more about that show online here.

