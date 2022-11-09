Why Does New York Pay to Maintain this Pennsylvania Roadway?

Did you know there's a stretch of road in Pennsylvania that's actually funded and maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation?

That's because we're talking about New York State Route 17... and yes, almost all of it is situated within NY state lines. But there's a small stretch that falls within Pennsylvania state lines:

According to Wikipedia:

Between the two rivers, which intersect in Pennsylvania, the general corridor runs just north of the state line in New York. However, NY 17 itself crosses into Pennsylvania for approximately 1 mile between a point west of exit 60 and a point west of exit 61... Despite being in Pennsylvania, it is still signed as NY-17, and these roadways are still maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation.

I guess nobody in New York or Pennsylvania wants to bother with a small technicality.

Route 17 is the longest state route in New York, at 397 miles. If one mile of that is in Pennsylvania, that means New York owns roughly 99.75% of the roadway... but it's not all of it. Which means Pennsylvania is freeloading!

MAKE P.A. PAY!

The more I think about it, Pennsylvania *should* pay for their 0.25% usage of NY-17! How was this not a major point of contention during the 2022 midterm elections?! Think about how much money New York state could save over time! I mean, I'm not great with numbers, but I bet New York could save... dozens of dollars over the course of 10 years or more. Hey, that adds up!

I'm considering running for office in 2024 based on this platform alone.

