Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, January 10th, 2016

Tuesday, January 10th, 2016

6 AM Hour

- The morning starts off with a winter weather advisory, and a quick recap of the National Championship game. We also discuss the Governor's start to his State-of-the-State tour. Local officials still upset with Governor Cuomo.

- Rachel Sutherland joins us to discuss the expected confirmation today of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

- Bill delivers his take on Meryl Streep's speech about Trump at the Golden Globes. We also discuss the City of Utica's brand new mobile app. It's called 311, and we'll talk with Mayor about it later this morning.

- Andrew and Jeff get into a little bit of a heated discussion on the Packers-Giants game, but they're all good now.

7 AM Hour

- We discuss the Governor's State-of-the-State, and why some legislators are boycotting his appearances around the state. Does it have something to do with the wage issue for lawmakers?

- We are joined by Andy Brindisi and Gene Allen from Urban Renewal. They discuss how the number of available properties has diminished. They also talk about the new housing options available, and long-time vacancies that have been filled.

*Our Free Money Question of the Day Contestant is Eric Wood in Ilion. Will they win Joe Hobika's money?

- Victoria Pardee is on with us to talk about her time spent at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport, and how she was there just hours before. She also saw one of the last shows Shamu shows at Sea World.

- We are talking with Fred Ligouri. He is with Chevrolet, and he is specifically discussing their brand-new, award winning Bolt EV. This new model is nothing like anything else on the road.

8 AM Hour

- Jim Piccola and Brian Hoffmann are in from the New York State DOT. They are on to discuss the Oriskany Street Roundabout, and their transparency on the issue.

- Mayor Rob Palmieri and Frank Mutolo are in to discuss the new 311 app to help people communicate their issues to the city. That includes high grass, pollution, and pot holes. We also ask him about a number of city issues.

- We finish out the show with Gabby Whiting from the cast of 'Motown the Musical.' The show is coming to the Stanley this week, and Broadway Utica is the host. The shows are Wednesday and Thursday.