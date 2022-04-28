Drive-Thru Safari Opens in CNY for One Wild Adventure

Take the kids on a wild adventure when the drive-thru safari opens for the third season in Central New York.

Cars can begin driving through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango, New York on Saturday, May 14. Meet and feed the newest additions to the park. "We have made lots of changes this year and can’t wait for you to see them," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

Credit - Wild Animal Park Credit - Wild Animal Park loading...

The Beast

Take on 'The Beast' for a memorable safari experience. The new and exciting way to enjoy the Safari arrived late last summer. "It'll drive where cars can't, even through the water," said Taylor.

Along the way, you'll learn all about the amazing animals, as well as the history of The Wild Animal Park, which actually began when Taylor bought his kids a few goats for their birthday. The next year, they got a camel. Now we all get to enjoy the exotic animals inside the Wild Animal Park and Drive-Thru Safari.

Credit - The Wild Animal Park Credit - The Wild Animal Park loading...

Beast of a Tour

If that's not cool enough, your beast of a tour will end with an up-close encounter with the beautiful safari tigers. There may even be a possible quick feeding.

Credit - Wild Animal Park Credit - Wild Animal Park loading...

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about both The Wild Animal Park and the Drive-thru at Thewildpark.com.

Take a virtual tour of the Wild Drive-Thru Safari to see all the amazing animals and make plans to see the newest additions in person.

Take a Virtual Trip Through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari Zebras, emus, and camels, oh my! Take a virtual trip through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango.