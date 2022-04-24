Will Fez Be on ‘That ’90s Show’? Wilmer Valderrama Teases Potential Return to ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel

Will Fez be on That '90s Show?

Netflix's highly anticipated series could potentially see a familiar face: Wilmer Valderrama.

The 42-year-old actor teased the possibility of him reprising his lovable That '70s Show character Fez in the upcoming sequel show.

"I'm a little busy right now, but I support them so much," he told TV Insider. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best."

"If the timing is right, I'd never say no," the NCIS star continued regarding a potential role in the series.

Set in the 1990s (duh!), That '90s Show will follow Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Original characters Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) will reprise their roles in the upcoming Netflix series. According to an official plot description from Netflix, Leia will bond "with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red ... Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons on Fox. The beloved sitcom followed the mishaps of an eclectic group of friends on the verge of adulthood in Wisconsin.

Grace recently dished on the reboot, explaining there will be "a whole new group of kids."

"I know some of the writers that are on it," he said on The Jess Cagle Show, remaining coy when asked if he would return for the series.

"Oh, I don't know. It's all top-secret," he dished.