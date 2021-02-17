Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Oneida County, New York is the sole winner of nearly $100 million.

The one winning ticket in the Tuesday, February 16th drawing was sold at the Kinney Drugs on Preston Street in Camden, according to the NY Lottery. The winning numbers didn't have any special meaning either. It was a Quick Pick ticket!

Tuesday, February 16th winning numbers:

1-36-44-54-66 + 10

The lucky winner rakes in $96 million and can choose the cash option of $68.5 million after taxes.

They say, you can't win if you don't play. Just ask the holder of the winning ticket bought in little old Camden, New York, a town of 54 square miles, with a population under 5,000 after the 2010 census. $96 million on a quick pick - hey, you never know.

We always read about other states having multi million dollar winners. It's nice to hear one of our neighbors in central New York making headlines nationwide.

One second place $1 million winner matched all five numbers in California,

The Mega Millions jackpot will now go back to $20 million for the next drawing Friday, February 19th.

