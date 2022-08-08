One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at 113 Park Ave, near the Herkimer Post Office. By Monday morning construction crews were at the scene gathering fallen bricks and other items as demolition work is expected to begin soon.

According to reports, one woman who had stopped at the Herkimer Post Office and was sitting in her parked vehicle had to be freed by the fire department after the debris fell onto her car when the roof and upper floor of the building collapsed, the Utica Observer Dispatch reports.

Also, the American Red Cross says it is assisting 10 children and four adults who lived in an adjacent apartment building, which was also damaged by falling debris. The building is scheduled to be razed sometime this week. Protective chain fencing was setup around the structure over the weekend.

Village officials told the OD they believe the building was primarily being used for storage, and that no one was inside when it collapsed.

