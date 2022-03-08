What Does The Future Hold For Woodhaven Park In Rome New York?

What does the future of the former Woodhaven Park in Rome look like for 2022, 2023, 2024, and beyond?

Plans are currently underway to redevelop the old Woodhaven neighborhood in Rome. Back in 2017, all the former homes were demolished on the 100 acres of land between Floyd Avenue and Park Drive. According to WKTV, Bonacio Construction will build 250 new homes across that span of this land. The future, a new development of homes.

“We know there's a need for quality housing – chip fab nearby that will bring in a tremendous amount of jobs that people are going to be looking for quality houses, we see the need,” said Paul Lambert, project manager.

It looks like the homes will be constructed in phases as they gauge fluctuations in the housing market. Phase one will have 37 homes built, two different styles. They will be a 1,400 square-foot ranch style home and a 1,600 two-story home that is three-bedroom.

“We are trying to play it back to what was here on the property back in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” said Lambert. “We worked off of that design to come up with something that's a little more modern style from what was originally here. Keep it basic. Quality homes that people are going to like and enjoy living in a maintenance-free community.”

The City of Rome plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to support the infrastructure needed for the project. This includes the essentials like upgrading water mains and sewer systems. The Rome Common Council will discuss the proposal to use the funds at its next meeting Wednesday.

Take A Former Tour Of The Homes

Back in 2016, we were able to get a behind the scene look at the former homes. Here's those photos:

Exploring The Former Abandoned Woodhaven Park In Rome- 2016 Photos

Take a Hike to an Abandoned Girl Scout Camp 90 Minutes from Utica

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property. Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County: The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.