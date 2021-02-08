Work On Hospital To Have Traffic Impact On Lafayette Street

A portion of Lafayette Street in downtown Utica, between State and Cornelia Streets, will be closed to traffic on Tuesday and Friday to allow for concrete work on the new Mohawk Valley Health System regional medical center.

The street will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

A flagger will be available to direct traffic and detour signs will also be placed to re-route vehicles.