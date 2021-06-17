The Mohawk Valley Health System cardiac program is receiving national recognition.

MVHS has been awarded the Heart Care Center National Distinction of Excellence Award from the American College of Cardiology.

The hospital is the only health care organization in New York State to receive the accreditation and one of only 36 to achieve the honor nationally.

MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad says accreditation is based on a rigorous on-site evaluation of the staff's ability to safely and effectively evaluate, diagnose and treat patients, as well as participation in ongoing quality improvement initiatives and numerous cardiac registry programs.

"We are so very proud of entire cardiac team for achieving this national recognition, " said Stromstad. "Being designated a HeartCARE center provides national recognition of what we all know and appreciate -- our cardiac services provide world-class care.

The recognition is the highest hospitals can receive from the American College of Cardiology.

It was established in 2018 to recognize hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to comprehensive high-quality culture.

“It is an honor for our program to be the first in the state to achieve this recognition,” said Doctor Michael Sassower, a cardiologist at CNY Cardiology/medical director of Structural Heart at MVHS. “This recognition is the culmination of years of effort put forward by our team of doctors, nurses, technologists and support staff who have the shared vision of creating a cardiac center that is second to none.”

To learn more about the cardiac program at MVHS, visit mvhealthsystem.org/cardiac