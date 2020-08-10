World Series of Bocce Documentary Being Filmed About Rome NY

A documentary project about the World Series of Bocce Documentary has been awarded a production grant from The Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum.

This grant is on behalf of the National Italian American Foundation and the Italian Sons and Daughters of America. For those that don't know, The Russo brothers directed the Captain America and Avenger movies, along with many other projects.

Bill Vinci is asking for the public to share stories about the annual event in Rome:

If you have interesting stories about the WSB, please let us know. We're also looking for old photographs or footage to use in the film. Let’s keep our fingers cross that this ordeal will be over for next year to film this documentary."

In order to be considered in the competition for the 2020 Best Film Award, the film will need to be completed and submitted within five months of the time the grant is issued to the filmmaker. The three film finalists will be announced on September 30th, 2021.

Brief History On The World Series Of Bocce

The Toccolana Club is the host of the World Series of Bocce in Rome. This club was established in 1925, and has evolved over the years. Last year (2019), there was over $30,000 in Prize Money offered in the tournament.