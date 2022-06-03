Worlds Largest Wizard of Oz Festival Celebrating 45 Years in Central NY

No Toto, you aren't in Kansas anymore. The longest running Wizard of Oz Festival returns to Central New York for a huge celebration.

Take a walk down the "Yellow Brick Road" and head straight to the 45th Annual Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, New York. It's the largest and longest running Wizard of Oz themed festival in the world, celebrating the birthplace of Lyman Frank Baum, the man who started it all.

Every year the magical event is held on the first Saturday of June. There is so much to enjoy, from shopping around the Emerald City, to the fan-favorite costume contest. You'll be able to participate in rides, games, and a silent auction throughout the day.

If that isn't fun enough, there's even more to love in Chittenango. Walk down the yellow brick road themed sidewalks to the All Things Oz Museum, the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, or even to the Chittenango Creek. There's plenty of eateries throughout the village, sure to quench your appetite.

Click here to view the full list of events for the weekend.

Oz-Stravaganza History

Started back in 1978 by Librarian Clara Houck, the event was originally only one day. She'd pay tribute to the "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" author by hosting a small parade in the library parking lot and inviting kids in after to eat cake for L. Frank Baum's birthday.

Since then, the event has only gotten bigger. It is now a multi-day event, drawing in thousands of people each year. Oz-Stravaganza is also now run by the International L. Frank Baum & All Things Oz Historical Foundation, a non-profit organization who volunteers all for the love of the fairy-tale.

Whether you're a fan of the books, film, or musicals, you don't want to miss this amazing event. It's fun for the whole family and an experience like no other.

Grab your broomstick, magical bubble, or colorful horse and head over to Chittenango this weekend.

New York Castle Was The Inspiration For The Wicked Witch Castle In The Wizard Of Oz

