You Won’t Believe Where Utica Police Found An Illegal Handgun

The Utica Police Department is continuing to make progress in the battle against gun violence in the city.

Officials say at around 6:30 p.m. Friday members of the GIVE unit witnessed a black Chevy Tahoe commit a traffic violation, prompting a traffic stop.

After officers pulled the vehicle over, cause was established to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the course of the search, officials say officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun inside a drop-down cup holder in between the rear passenger seats.

Officials say both the driver and passenger were brought in for questioning, but ultimately the driver, 30-year-old Louquan Walker, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.