YWCA Responds To David Gordon Statements

The YWCA Mohawk Valley is responding to recent statements made by David Gordon regarding a 2017 domestic violence arrest.

Gordon blamed the "hormonal" behavior of his pregnant fiancee as the cause of the arrest.

YWCA CEO Diane Stancato says Gordon's comments perpetuate the culture of "victim blaming," the concept of shifting blame for violent behavior onto the victim instead of the perpetrator.

"When we listen to Mr. Gordon's words, we are hearing him shift blame to his fiancee instead of taking responsibility and perhaps issuing an apology," said Stancato. "Insinuating that violence was caused by unexplained emotional issues is perpetuating the culture of victim blaming."

Gordon, who showed up at the news conference uninvited,, called it politically motivated.

He'll face Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente in a June Republican primary.