Zac Brown Band Stopping At These New York Venues For Their 2022 Tour
The Zac Brown Band is back! They have officially announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, with several dates coming into New York.
The tour will start in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22nd and eventually end in Phoenix on November 19th. There are currently 32 concerts scheduled in the lineup, with two reaching into Canada.
As for New York, three shows are planned for the tour. The band will first stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs on June 2nd. They will then leave the state and not be back until August 18th when they play at Citi Field in NYC. After that, they head up to Endicott to play at En-Joie Golf Course on August 19th.
Here's a full list of dates from the '2022 Out in the Middle Tour':
- April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
- May 20 - Oklahoma City, O.K. @ Paycom Center
- May 22 - San Antonio, T.X. @ Real Life Amphitheater
- June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- June 3 - Toronto, O.N. @ Budweiser Stage
- June 17 - Atlanta, G.A. @ Truist Park
- July 8 - Akron, O.H. @ Dowed Field
- July 9 - Chicago, I.L. @ Wrigley Field
- July 15 - Boston, M.A. @ Fenway Park
- July 28 - Indianapolis, I.N. @ Ruoff Music Center
- July 29 - Detroit, M.I. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, M.I. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
- Aug. 12 - St. Louis, M.O. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, O.H. @ Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 14 - Hershey, P.A. @ Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
- Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course
- Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
- Aug. 27 - Bristow, V.A. @ Jiffy Lube Live
- Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, V.A. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Sep. 25 - Birmingham, A.L. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
- Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, F.L. @ Daily's Place
- Oct. 8 - Tampa, F.L. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
- Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, F.L. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater
- Oct. 20 - Seattle, W.A. @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
- Oct. 22 - Portland, O.R. @ Moda Center
- Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, C.A. @ Hollywood Bowl
- Nov. 6 - Oakland, C.A. @ Oakland Arena
- Nov. 19 - Phoenix, A.Z. @ Chase Field
Get more information by visiting Zac Brown Band's website.