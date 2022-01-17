Zac Brown Band Stopping At These New York Venues For Their 2022 Tour

The Zac Brown Band is back! They have officially announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, with several dates coming into New York.

The tour will start in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22nd and eventually end in Phoenix on November 19th. There are currently 32 concerts scheduled in the lineup, with two reaching into Canada.

As for New York, three shows are planned for the tour. The band will first stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs on June 2nd. They will then leave the state and not be back until August 18th when they play at Citi Field in NYC. After that, they head up to Endicott to play at En-Joie Golf Course on August 19th.

Here's a full list of dates from the '2022 Out in the Middle Tour':

April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 20 - Oklahoma City, O.K. @ Paycom Center

May 22 - San Antonio, T.X. @ Real Life Amphitheater

June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 3 - Toronto, O.N. @ Budweiser Stage

June 17 - Atlanta, G.A. @ Truist Park

July 8 - Akron, O.H. @ Dowed Field

July 9 - Chicago, I.L. @ Wrigley Field

July 15 - Boston, M.A. @ Fenway Park

July 28 - Indianapolis, I.N. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 - Detroit, M.I. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, M.I. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 12 - St. Louis, M.O. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, O.H. @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 - Hershey, P.A. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course

Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 27 - Bristow, V.A. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, V.A. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 25 - Birmingham, A.L. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, F.L. @ Daily's Place

Oct. 8 - Tampa, F.L. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, F.L. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Seattle, W.A. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 22 - Portland, O.R. @ Moda Center

Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, C.A. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 - Oakland, C.A. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 19 - Phoenix, A.Z. @ Chase Field

Get more information by visiting Zac Brown Band's website.

