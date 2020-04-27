$1.2 Million In Requests Received By MV COVID-19 Response Fund

Requests for funding from the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund have now exceeded $1.2 million.

The fund was launched by the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in mid-March.

The fund has distributed more than $628,000 to area non-profits so far.

“As the impact of the pandemic increases, our combined efforts are helping local nonprofits meet vital needs for those feeling the widespread strain of this public health crisis,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, CEO of United Way VGU. “Many donors—individuals, businesses and organizations—have stepped up to help, but it’s clear that the needs of our nonprofit partners are growing.”

You can make a donation to the fund at mvcovidfund.com.

Today’s announcement came as the Community Foundation acknowledged that its executive vice president, John Swann, is recovering from coronavirus.

The Foundation offices were closed to the public on March 16 and staff began working remotely, so no employees, volunteers or visitors were exposed to the virus.