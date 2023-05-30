A Mohawk Valley restaurant that has focused on dinner options since its opening last fall will being opening earlier for lunch service as soon as next week.

Tucker Rosemeyer of 1886 Prime tells WIBX 950 he plans to open for lunch next week at their location on West Main Street in Frankfort - the same building as the former Kevin's Bistro.

Rosemeyer says despite the expanded hours, the plan is to keep the menu simple - primarily serving burgers, steaks and pizza. That includes a 'Prime Smash Burger'.

location of 1886 Prime, via Google Maps

Rosemeyer and 1886 Prime are well known for delicious pizza, and they offer it in three different styles.

The 'old fashioned' pizza is made in a style that locals would recognize as similar to Thurston's Pizza, Rosemeyer said. There's also the 'upside down' pizza which he labels as Utica-style. And, a classic New York-style hand tossed pie, he said.

Currently, 1886 Prime is open six-days a week.- Tuesday through Saturday they serve from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement for early openings for lunch service.

