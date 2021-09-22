Feel Satisfied With Better Weekend Plans At The 1st Annual Frankfort HarborFest

Looking for some exciting weekend plans? You're going to want to check out the 1st annual Frankfort Harborfest.

The free event is happening on Saturday September 25th from 11AM - 10PM at the Frankfort Marina. Throughout the entire day you'll find all sorts of entertainment including live music, a car show, food trucks, and even fire works too. The car show kicks off the day at 11AM.

Here's a look at the featured bands, and when they are performing:

11AM - 2PM Justin Smithson

2PM - 5PM Last Left

5PM - 6PM DJ Jasy

6PM - 9PM Soul Injection Band.

Here's a look at the food trucks you'll find throughout the day: Dikindurt Distillery, Bahama Mama, Uncle Ray's, Teddy's Gyros, Space Out Gastro Truck, Brewvey Bites, K-Dogs BBQ, Salamnes, and Enzo's.

You'll be able to end the evening with fireworks beginning at 9:30PM. You can check out the Frankfort Harborfest Facebook page for more details. Remember, the event is free to attend.

