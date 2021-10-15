19 Places You’ll Most Likely Be Pulled Over in Central New York

Whether it is something that is intentional or not, it's not out of the ordinary for some drivers to tap the gas pedal a little harder than they should. In some cases, that leads to getting a ticket, and that happens quite regularly in some places rather than others.

This led to ask the question: "Where are you most likely to get pulled over in Central New York?"

Hundreds of mostly duplicated responses later, we compiled a list of several locations where you are most likely to get pulled over by a cop here in Central New York. If you have any to add to this list, please be specific, send in where inside our station app.

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding

There was also a few people who wrote us saying "anywhere you break the law."

Well, obviously.

Do you agree with this list? Some were single comments but we got a LOT of comments regarding Route 5S near Frankfort. And honestly, it's safe to say that that's where I received my first speeding ticket, ever.

I was on my way home from work and was doing, maybe, five miles per hour over the speed limit. The officer who pulled me over gave me a ticket but gave me a field reduction. Lucky me, though, I was able to get the ticket thrown away in court.

Also, I can relate to being pulled over on Route 5. I managed to cry myself out of that ticket. I will admit though that there are a few other times I haven't been so lucky.

Where have you been pulled over that isn't on this list? Let us know inside our station app.

