Diversity Expert Weighs in on Minnesota Demonstrations

A local advocate for diversity weighed in on the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd and the protests and violence around the country.

Dr. Mark Montgomery, the Dean of Public Human Services at Mohawk Valley Community College and the Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY POLY isa cautiously addressing the problem. Montgomery told WIBX's Bill Keeler that racism does exist in the Mohawk Valley and he, over the years, has been a victim.

Montgomery said we must work together to solve the racism problem.