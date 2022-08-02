Located right in Oneida County, you won't want to miss putting your offer in on this property. That is, if you can tolerate the price tag. It's....up there.

This absolutely gorgeous home is for sale in the Clinton/Kirkland area - New Hartford School District. The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.

Perfect for entertaining: great room with a soaring cathedral ceiling, a massive stone fireplace & handsome bar, elegant formal dining room with gas fireplace, huge chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, large island, upscale appliances and a wood burning pizza oven/rotisserie. The graceful living room features a fireplace, views with access to screened porch. Main floor library features custom woodwork & a spectacular arched door. Beautiful reclaimed chestnut floors, exquisite detailing and banks of windows and French doors.

The primary living suite on the main floor has two walk in closets (!!!), a gas fireplace, a patio with a hot tub, a bathroom with a whirlpool tub (in case the hot tub on the patio wasn't enough) and a huge shower, with a vanity that has double sinks.

If that's not enough to sell you, this tid bit of info definitely will:

Lower level: home theater with kitchenette, full bath, wine tasting room and wine cellar.

Um, excuse me.....what?? This home is an actual dream. But, for the price tag, it makes a whole lot of sense. It's on the market for $4,400,000. Ooooof. If you can afford a approximately $29,000 per month for the overall costs, hey, why not.

We can describe it all we want, but these pictures can tell the story better. And quite honestly, we aren't even sure if the photos will do it justice. This house is such a dream. Literally, only affordable in my dreams.

Would you love to live here just as much? Let's chat about it now on our station app. Don't let your jaw hit the floor as you're scrolling through the house photos.

