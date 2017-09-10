5 Reasons Amazon Won’t Bring it’s Plant and 50,000 Jobs to Greater Utica

States and municipalities across America are tripping over each other to land Amazon's new plant which the company promises will come with some 50,000 jobs. The web giant, based in Seattle, made the announcement last week, claiming they're looking for the perfect city and state. Could Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley be that perfect location?

While local officials and economic development teams are almost certainly putting a pitch together to attract the mega center, it seems unlikely that our area would meet Amazon's needs, based solely on what they're looking for.

Here are 5 Reasons Amazon Won't be Coming to Greater Utica:

5. Transportation. Amazon has stated the winning city will need direct air service to Seattle, New York City, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Griffiss International Airport doesn't currently offer commercial service. Even Hancock International Airport in Syracuse doesn't offer direct service to each of these cities.

4. Population. Amazon says it's looking for a location that has a metro area larger than 1 million people. As of the 2010 Census, Greater Utica's Metro population is just right about at 300,000 people.

3. Population. Amazon says the new facility will create 50,000 jobs. With a total population of 300,000 people and unemployment relatively low, where would we find qualified people to fill the jobs? It's possible that people could move to the area to fill the positions; but, where would they live?

2. Housing. Where would 50,000 families live? Keep in mind, 50,000 new employees could mean an additional 110,000 or more people. The Greater Utica region has lost more than that in population over the last 50 years; but, could we handle that type of growth in such a short period of time. I'm sure if you ask County Executive Tony Picente his answer would be something like, "We'll figure it out."

The number one reason Amazon will not move their 50,000 jobs to Greater Utica is simple: they would never tolerate #NoAmazonDowntown. Instead of dealing with the aggravation, they would move it somewhere else.