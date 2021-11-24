6 Restaurants You Can Eat Out Thanksgiving Dinner At- Utica And Rome New York
Thanksgiving can be extremely stressful if you're not a great cook. Don't have anxiety, enjoy eating out at these 6 restaurants in the Utica and Rome area.
It can always be amazing to just eat somewhere else for Thanksgiving. That way, you avoid all the stress an anxiety of cooking and cleaning. Also, if you don't have enough space, you will probably find plenty of space at our great local restaurants.
Here's a list of 6 that we were able to find on social media open for business on Thanksgiving. If you have any we should add to our list, text us on our station app.
*** REMEMBER, Call Ahead to double check ***
The Hub Eatery
The Hub Eatery will be holding Thanksgiving dinner between 11AM - 3PM.
FREE IF IN NEED, SPREAD THE WORD, to all the people who Support US THANK YOU! It Helps us help the Community!!!! Roasted Turkey Lasagna Candid Yams Mashed Potatoes Cranberry Sauce Stuffing Butternut Squash Pumpkin Pie! All you can eat buffet in house and we are also doing to go's $25.99 kids $15.99"
The Hub Eatery is located at 222 Bleecker Street Utica, NY 13501. You can call them at (315) 864-3564.
Delta Lake Inn
The Delta Lake Inn is hosting Thanksgiving dinner between 11:30AM - 4:30PM. They have a wide variety of menu items to choose from. You can call them at (315) 533-7710. They are located at 8524 Fish Hatchery Rd, Rome, NY, United States, New York.
Creekside Inn
The Creekside Inn is hosting Thanksgiving dinner between 11:30AM - 6PM.
We still have some reservations available for Thanksgiving We are open from 11:30-6pm"
You can call them at (315) 280-0025. They are located at 3960 Sconondoa Road Oneida, NY 13421
Orchar Hall
Orchard Hall will be serving sit down dinners from 12:00PM - 4:00M with three meals to choose from. Call today for reservations or to reserve takeout. 315-737-8813. They are located at 2955 Oneida Street Sauquoit, NY 13456.
Milano Restaurant
Milano Restaurant will be serving a classic Thanksgiving dinner featuring oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with homemade gravy, stuffing, glazed carrots and cranberry sauce for $23.99. For dessert, try a slice of their homemade apple pie for $6. You can email them at cafemilano1711@gmail.com.
Castlewood Cafe
Castlewood Cafe will be serving a wide variety of items on Thanksgiving. You can call for prices and hours at (315) 733-9663.