Utica Comets Release Preseason Scheduled And Launch Kids Club

(Lindsay A. Mogle/Utica Comets)

The Utica Comets have unveiled their two-game preseason schedule.

The Comets will host the Rochester Americans on Friday October 8 at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00.

Season ticket holder can attend the October 8 game for free.

Further information on how to claim tickets for preseason action at home will be coming soon.

Before the puck drops against Rochester on October 8, the Comets will kick-off their Kids Club presented by Kids Teeth Only Pediatric Dentistry..

Numerous activities will take on the plaza from 5:00 to 7:00PM, including street hockey, balloon animals, learn a dance with the Comettes, glitter tattoo art, chalk art and more.

Kids Club members and one parent/guardian receive a free tickets to the preseason game for signing up before October 8th.

To sign up, you can visit uticacomets.com/kidsclub.

For a $10 registration fee, all kids will receive a monthly gift for every month throughout the season, a special gift for each kid’s birthday month, exclusive in game participation opportunities and exclusive discounts.

The Comets will open the AHL’s 2021-22 regular season at home on Sunday, October 17 at 3:00 against the Rochester Americans as an affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

The Comets home opener marks the 34th anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural game.

