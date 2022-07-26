One Person Killed In Structure Fire In Camden

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Camden Police responded to 17 Voorhees Ave at about 9:45 Monday night.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It was learned that one of the occupants was still inside the house and fire personnel later discovered a body in the home.

The victim was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The name of the victim will not be released until family members are notified.

Oneida County Emergency Services, along with the Florence, McConnellsville, Durhamville, Sylvan Beach and North Bay Fire Departments, responded to assist the Camden Fire Department.

It took about four hours to bring the fire under control.

Sheriff’s investigators, members of the Sheriff’s ID Unit, along with New York State Fire Investigators responded and are working on the cause and origin of the fire.

Authorities say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show visible as far south as New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.

Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

See Why This Plain House On Lake Delta Is Worth $1.5 Million