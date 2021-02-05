A New Nor’Easter Hits the Coast, How Much Will We see?

Last week, we dealt with snow from a classic Nor'easter. This week, another storm labeled Nor'easter is expected to hit the eastern seaboard. How much will we receive in the Greater Utica region? The answer is, as of right now, very little.

The storm is coming up the coast and is expected to hit New York City and New England. On Saturday, weather forecasters are predicting a significant snow event for northeastern cities, the second in as many weekends. New York City is expecting 5 - 7 inches before the storm tapers off Sunday night. Boston is still under a Winter Storm Watch.

Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley are expected to see the effects of the winter storm on Sunday, but as of now, it doesn't look like it will amount to that much accumulation. Forecasters are expecting 1-3 inches on Sunday before snow tapers off to snow showers in the afternoon.

The current forecast for the weekend in the Utica-Rome-Mohawk Valley region is calling for slightly cooler temperatures.

A beautiful Saturday with sun and clouds is expected with a few isolated periods of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Snow is expected on Sunday morning with 1-3 inches possible from the storm will should remain east. Snow showers are expected in the afternoon. Sun and clouds are expected on Monday with highs near 30.

(updated Saturday 12 noon)