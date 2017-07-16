A Second Democrat Enters 52nd District Congressional Race
Another Democrat is in the race for the 52nd U-S Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Claudia Tenney.
Cincinnatus resident Heath Phillips has tossed his hat into the ring, joining fellow Democrat, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica in challenging Tenney.
Phillips is a Navy Veteran and, information from his campaign says, he is a human rights advocate and has worked on health care expansion, military sexual assault reform and woman’s rights.