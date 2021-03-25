Abnormally Warm Weather has Spoiled Us For the Days to Come

Temperatures in the 60s and almost reaching 80 degrees this week have spoiled us all here in Central New York and now we're in for a reality check.

Temperatures peaked in the upper 70s in Utica-Rome on Thursday, but now winds are expected to blow in rain and cooler temperatures on Friday.

We'll start the day out on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 by Noon with some sun and rain showers. The afternoon is when the winds are expected to pick up with a chance of thunderstorms and winds gusting out of the southwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by evening and overnight lows Saturday morning will reach the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend will be much cooler than the previous 5 days with sun and clouds on Saturday and showers possible on Sunday with highs much more seasonable in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will remain steady through the middle of next week when skies clear up by Wednesday and temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s. A cool-down into the mid 30s is expected at this point for next weekend to start off the month of April.