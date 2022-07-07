3 Adirondack Communities Named Part Of Top Most Charming Towns In New York State

Have you ever wondered what the most charming town in New York State would be? If you take a trip to the Adirondacks, you'll find 3.

MSN recently published a list of the “Most Charming Small Towns in New York State.” The list is full of incredible places, some of which are here in Central and Upstate New York. The Adirondacks got the honor of making the list 3 times.

Lake George came in thirteenth on the list. According to Adirondack.net, Lake George was praised for both its summer and winter attractions:

Lake George is one of those rare destinations that’s as popular in summer as it is in winter. In warmer months, visitors come to tour its plentiful biking and hiking trails, sit back on a Shoreline Cruise or relax at Million Dollar Beach. Meanwhile, as snow falls on the Adirondacks, families flock here for the month-long Lake George Winter Carnival"

Saranac Lake placed fifth on the list:

Saranac Lake has stunning scenery at every turn. The best way to experience them? By taking the nearly-a-mile-long (1.5km) hike. Back in town, enjoy the colorful galleries, eclectic local stores and craft breweries that line the streets, or eat at one of 30 delicious food outlets."

Lake Placid scored the number one honor:

The poster child of the Adirondacks, Lake Placid wows with its incredible scenery, wide range of outdoor activities and diverse food scene. As peaceful as the name suggests, it’s surrounded by some of the state’s most impressive landscapes.

Lake Placid is hands down one of the most beautiful places in all of New York, and one of the most relaxing too. What place would you add to this list? Text us on our app and let us know.

