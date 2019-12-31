All You Need To Know For Bank of Utica Downtown NYE Party

For the first time ever The Bank of Utica is throwing an outdoor and indoor downtown Utica New Year's Eve Celebration that is free and open to the public.

The Utica Police Department has released all of the details surrounding the big party, from safety and security to road closings. We are passing that information along to you.

The actual event will run from New Year's Eve at 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Entertainment

There will be several bands and other talent providing entertainment for those attending the party. Also, kicking off the event will be the Inauguration of several newly elected and re-elected City of Utica officials. Those Inaugurations will take place promptly at 7 p.m.

Several performers will be set up on two different stages. The main stage will be located in the Bank of Utica drive-thru and a secondary stage will be set up in front of the Bank of Utica. A running clock will be running at the Bank of Utica Tower to count down to the New Year.

Several local bands and musicians will be performing for your entertainment including the final performance for the band, Classified. A fireworks display will also help ring in the New Year.

Security and Safety

The Police Department is also urging people that security and safety will be a top priority for them and for the event staff. The footprint of the event will be centered on the Bank of Utica and that footprint and the roads surrounding it will be closed and secured beginning at noon.

There will be three entrance gates including at Genesee Street and Bank Place, Genesee Street and Washington Street in front of the Delta Inn Parking Garage and Genesee Street and Deveraux Street. These gates will be manned by security staff with police oversight and every person who enters will be given a wristband they are required to wear within the event footprint. All attendees are subject to a search of their person and/or property for restricted items.

Police are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to say something and report it to the nearest law enforcement or security officials. Firearms and fireworks are forbidden from the event footprint. Police also ask that no domestic animals be there as there will be a heavy police K9 presence.

Law enforcement is also asking that revelers not bring any back packs, drones or outside alcohol into the event footprint.

Food and Drink

If you are looking to enjoy cocktails or other refreshments there will be a number of vendors offering alcoholic beverages, coffee and limited fare fore purchase. Those who are consuming alcohol will be required to show a valid photo identification and must be 21 years of age or older. A special wristband will be given out for those who show that valid I.D.

Parking and Street Closings

Beginning at noon and lasting into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day the following roads are closed to vehicle traffic.

- Genesee Street from Deveraux Street to Bank Place (Both Deveraux and Bank will be open)

- Blandina Street from Union Street to Genesee Street.

Additional closures will take effect for the fireworks display at midnight. Those closures include Washington Street, Hanna Park Drive and Broadway from Court Street to Columbia.

If you are driving down to the event, parking will be available at the following locations.

Delta Inn Parking Garage (Washington St.)

Parking on the Delta Inn Parking Garage roof will be limited.

Kennedy Plaza Parking Garage (Broadway)

Union St. Public Parking Lots

Court St. Public Parking Lot beside the Bosnian Islamic Association of Utica Mosque

If you intend to drink, you may want to designate a driver, take a cab or use a ride-sharing service to get to and from the party.

To all who plan to attend, have a Happy and Safe New Year's Eve Celebration. For more information on the day's events you can visit the event page by clicking here.