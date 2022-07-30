American Pie actress Alyson Hannigan has bought a new home in Santa Monica for $6.7 million. The star's house was built in 2000 and has been completely remodeled according to the listing. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The Santa Monica home is nearly 4,000 square feet and is made of cement, white oak floors and walls of glass. There are glass wine displays, a hidden pantry and a main retreat with a fireplace and bathtub that's filled from the ceiling. The grassy backyard features a pool, spa, deck and barbecue

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star listed her home in Encino, which you might recognize from the TV show This Is Us, before purchasing this house in Santa Monica for $155,000 over the asking price.

In addition to the six bedrooms, there's also a bonus space which could be used as a gym, studio, game room or a playroom for the kids.

Hannigan started starring in commercials when she was just 4 years old. She's starred in shows and movies such as How I Met Your Mother, Date Movie, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Fancy Nancy and Kim Possible.

Inside Alyson Hannigan's Santa Monica Home Take a look inside of Alyson Hannigan's new $6.7 million home in Santa Monica that has plenty of space for her, her husband and their two children.

