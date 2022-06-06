One Classic Italian Restaurant Is Opening It’s Doors Once Again In Upstate New York

One Utica restaurant here in Upstate New York is ready to open its doors to hungry customers once again.

The Ambasador Restaurant is once again open in Utica. The announcement came on Facebook that after 2 years of being closed, the time has finally come to open doors once again:

The time has finally come after 2 long years, we are happy to announce that we are fully reopening back up June 2nd!"

If you’re familiar with Utica through the years, you'll remember The Alpine Restaurant:

Where you had to wait for your dinner but when it finally arrived, it was absolute perfection. Old time Italian with Frank Sinatra always playing over the sound system."

The Ambasador has some of the same old world charm with decorations and food, but you'll find a different owner than the Alpine. You can call for reservations at 315-507-3953.

