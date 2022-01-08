The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was “not involved” to major trade publications. He claimed on The Tonight Show that a leaked picture of him on set in his Spider-Man costume was Photoshopped.

So, that turned out to be a big pile of lies.

Both Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in a pretty significant way. Garfield told Variety that he and Maguire worked for “two weeks” on the film. He explained some of his reasons for taking the film, and what he feels about the finished product — and most importantly for fans who fell in love with his Spidey all over again and now want to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3, he said he would “definitely” be interested in playing Spider-Man again in the right circumstances.

Here was exactly what he said to a question about whether he was “open” to another return as the character:

I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.

There’s a lot up in the air about Spider-Man right now. If Garfield wants to make another Spider-Man movie, and Tom Holland is less certain (he’s already talked publicly about how it may be time for something new or different for the character) then suddenly it seems less outrageous to make another Garfield Spider-Man. Then again, Garfield is still 38 years old; young for an adult but pretty old in terms of a full-time Spidey. Of course, Sony also has not one but two Spider-Verse animated movies coming in the years ahead. I would say the odds that Garfield’s Peter might show up there now are pretty decent.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

