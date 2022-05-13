Postal workers across Central New York are hoping their mail bags are overstuffed on Saturday, especially after they've already emptied their bags of all mail.

The annual National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is held each year on the second Saturday in May, which is this Saturday, May 14. And, this year's marks the 30th year they'll be collecting.

It's the largest single-day food collection drive held in the United States each year, officials say.

In person collection of non-perishable food items has been canceled each of the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NALC officials say. Despite not being able to conduct the drive in 2020 and 2021, the need for food and the number of people who are classified as food insecure has only grown. During the Stamp Out Hunger food collection hiatus, NALC was still able to collect monetary donations for the cause.

How can you participate as the national food drive returns in 2022?

All you have to do is leave a bag of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox on Saturday morning (tomorrow morning) and your mail carrier will pick it up. From there, the food will distributed to local soup kitchens, food banks, shelter's and food agencies.

On a national level, NALC says the items collected by letter carriers is distributed to some 10,000 food agencies in the United States.

If you have any questions regarding the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, you can call the NALC Director of Community Services at 202-662-2489.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.

WIBX Radiothon Heart Run and Walk 2022! America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is here! The WIBX Heart Radiothon is taking place May 6 from 6 AM-6 PM and May 7 from 7 AM-1 PM.

You can make your donation by calling 866-716-9429

After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.

