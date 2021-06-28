Another Illegal Handgun Seized, Utica Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Utica Police have arrested a Utica man on attempted murder and weapons charges.

Police say 21-year old Tyrique Linder was established as a suspect in a shooting that happened on June 4 near the intersection of Neilson and Arthur Streets.

Linder was taken into custody Sunday morning after he was seen walking into an establishment on Varick Street.

Officers took note of what clothing he was wearing and established a perimeter awaiting additional officers.

Once that happened, officers entered the establishment and took him into custody without incident, however they noticed that he was no longer attired in the shirt he had on initially.

The officers were then directed to a location where the suspect was attempting to hide from the officers, and in a garbage can they located the shirt.

A further search of the garbage revealed a loaded 9mm handgun as well.

Linder was then brought to the Utica Police Department for processing.

At the conclusion of the investigation, he was charged by both the Major Crimes Unit and GIVE Unit with the following:

Attempted Murder 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd x2

x2 Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Utica Police have removed a number of illegal handguns off of City streets over the last few weeks.

Utica Police are part of the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination or (GIVE) initiative

GIVE is a key component in New York’s strategy to reduce gun violence and save lives in communities with high rates of firearm-related violence.

Utica Police