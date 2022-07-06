You can cross another name off the list.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another one of Oneida County’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

42-year-old Jessica Reed of Herkimer had been wanted since March for criminal possession of a firearm.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit, with help from Utica Police, located Reed in a hotel on North Genesee Street in Utica on Wednesday.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Reed was arraigned in County Court and sent to the Oneida County jail.

Since releasing its Top Ten Most Wanted on May 17, three fugitives on the list have been taken into custody.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Andrew Reif, who was wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Charles Ferguson, who was wanted for criminal sale of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, were both arrested earlier this year.

Anyone with information on the whereabout of the rest of the Top Ten List can call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 765-2232 or the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at (315) 690-1834.

An anonymous online tip can also be left at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com. or you can call their hotline at 1-866-730-8477.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

