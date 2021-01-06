Appointments Available For COVID-19 Vaccine In Herkimer County

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at Little Falls Hospital and Mosaic Health for all eligible priority group members.

Herkimer County Public Health says all vaccinating facilities must follow the NYSDOH Vaccine Distribution Plan, which identifies priority groups eligible for vaccine in phases (1A, 1B, and 1C). The current phase is

1A and priority groups:

Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care. This includes, but is not limited to:

Individuals who work in private medical practices

Hospital-affiliated medical practices

Public health clinics

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dental practices of all types

Dialysis workers

Diagnostic and treatment centers

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Speech therapists

Phlebotomists

Behavioral health workers

School nurses

Student health workers.

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who directly contact patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens, and COVID-19 vaccinations. This includes, but is not limited to:

Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff



Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff



Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff



Registered Nurses



Specialty medical practices of all types



Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff



Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff



Physical Therapists and their staff



Optometrists and their staff



Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides



Home care workers



Hospice workers



The staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Eligible residents can go to the following websites to register for an appointment at either facility:

Mosaic Health appointments

Little Falls Hospital appointments

Individuals MUST also go online and fill out the “NYSDOH Covid-19 Vaccine Form” found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine

Even after getting vaccinated, residents must remain diligent and continue to wear a face-covering when out in public, maintain social distancing, avoid gatherings, and practice good hygiene. These practices should be continued for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19.