Appointments Available For COVID-19 Vaccine In Herkimer County
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at Little Falls Hospital and Mosaic Health for all eligible priority group members.
Herkimer County Public Health says all vaccinating facilities must follow the NYSDOH Vaccine Distribution Plan, which identifies priority groups eligible for vaccine in phases (1A, 1B, and 1C). The current phase is
1A and priority groups:
Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Individuals who work in private medical practices
- Hospital-affiliated medical practices
- Public health clinics
- Specialty medical practices of all types
- Dental practices of all types
- Dialysis workers
- Diagnostic and treatment centers
- Occupational therapists
- Physical therapists
- Speech therapists
- Phlebotomists
- Behavioral health workers
- School nurses
- Student health workers.
- All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)
All front-line, high-risk public health workers who directly contact patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens, and COVID-19 vaccinations. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff
- Registered Nurses
- Specialty medical practices of all types
- Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff
- Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff
- Physical Therapists and their staff
- Optometrists and their staff
- Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides
- Home care workers
- Hospice workers
- The staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program
Eligible residents can go to the following websites to register for an appointment at either facility:
Little Falls Hospital appointments
Individuals MUST also go online and fill out the “NYSDOH Covid-19 Vaccine Form” found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine
Even after getting vaccinated, residents must remain diligent and continue to wear a face-covering when out in public, maintain social distancing, avoid gatherings, and practice good hygiene. These practices should be continued for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19.