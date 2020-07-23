Arrest Made In Suspicious Van Fire Investigation

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the investigation into a suspicious van fire in Camden.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies arrested 24-year-old Taylor Sharron of Camden and charged him with Arson.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Sharron was arrested following an investigation that began following a van catching fire in a public parking lot. Officials say, Sharron was located a short time after the fire began at his residence.

He's facing a charge of Arson in the 3rd degree which is a Class C Felony and will be held at Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

Sheriff Maciol wants the public to know that his office is also investigating a number of other vehicle fires reported in the Camden area during the early morning hours of July 22nd, 2020.

There is no word on if Sharron is being looked at for any of these other fires, but Maciol is asking anyone who may have information on those other fires to contact his office.