As Budget Passes, Cuomo Says: ‘The State Has No Money’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A $177 billion state budget passed by New York lawmakers Friday leaves leeway for spending cuts of as much as $10 billion as the full financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak becomes more clear.

The Democrat-controlled Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have not decided yet where to find cuts and are seeking more federal funding to help make up a potential loss of $10 billion to $15 billion in state tax revenue.

Cuomo’s administration can cut spending on its own if lawmakers do not come up with their own plan within 10 days.

Lawmakers have largely agreed that the ongoing epidemic calls for expanding the governor’s role over state spending and response efforts.