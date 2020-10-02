Cuomo Says COVID-19 Hot Spots Remain A Problem

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is tracking COVID-19 hot spots that are a significant problem.

Cuomo says Orange County, Rockland County, smalls parts of Nassau County and New York City are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases.

The governor says the positive infection rate for those areas is 6.4 percent, while the rest of the state has a positivity rate of just over one-percent.

Cuomo also says there are 1,258 coronavirus cases in schools according to the state’s COVID Report Card.

Meanwhile,Cuomo is now threatening to fine local governments up to $10,000 if they don't enforce coronavirus related rules.

The Governor’s Office says as of this morning, the COVID Alert NY app has been downloaded over 210,000 times and is the number one app under “Health and Fitness” in the Apple App Store.

The free app will tell users if they’ve been within six-feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.