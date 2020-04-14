Cuomo Says New York Has Changed The Curve

Governor Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations for coronavirus in New York State are basically flat.

Cuomo says while we’ve changed the curve, we must keep it up.

The governor says still, 778 New Yorkers died on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,834.

He added that as bad as the numbers are, they are not as bad as original projections.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says President Trump’s statement that he has total authority to determine when states re-open is not accurate.

Cuomo also says if Trump wants a fight, he won’t get it from him.