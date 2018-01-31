Attempted Arson Arrest Made in the Town of Annsville
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has made an Attempted Arson arrest in the Town of Annsville.
According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to a mobile home on Martin Court to assist the Taberg Fire Department with a possible structure fire.
Following an investigation, the Forensic Identification Unit and Criminal Investigation Units determined 26-year-old Nena Loveland was allegedly responsible for intentionally setting the fire with occupants inside.
One resident sustained minor injuries and the mobile home had minimal damage.
Loveland was apprehended nearby and is awaiting arraignment at the Oneida County Jail.