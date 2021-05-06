Bail of Alleged Westmoreland Domestic Abuser Set at Only $1

A Westmoreland man facing charges for alleged domestic abuse has had his bail set at only $1.00.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office first responded to an address on Greenway Lowell Road in Westmoreland just after 7PM on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 after reports of a physical dispute.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Officials say 36-year-old Derick Ball was in violation of an order of protection and allegedly physically abused the victim. When deputies arrived and attempted to arrest Ball he fled on foot and was ultimately taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to officials.

As a result of the arrest Ball was charged with Harassment in the 2nd degree, which is a violation and three separate misdemeanors. Those charges include Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest. Following the arrest, officials say he was brought to the Oneida County Jail for pre-arraignment detention.

Two days later, officials with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced that Ball was arraigned on Cinco de Mayo and committed to Oneida County Jail with bail set at $1.00. In previous cases alleged domestic abusers were released on their own recognizance. In addition to the announced arraignment and subsequent bail, a new charge was announced for Ball. Sheriff's Office officials announced Ball will also face a charge of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree. He will appear in the Town of Westmoreland Court to answer all charges at a later date.