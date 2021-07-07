Are you a fan of hockey? Do you love the Utica Comets? This job could be the perfect match.

The Utica Comets are currently searching for their next in-game host. They made the announcement on their Facebook page:

Do you want to be our next In-Game Host??? Looking for the next face of the Adirondack Bank Center to bring energy and fun to our games!"

On the posting they mention how they are looking for an outgoing, fun, and enthusiastic personality for the games. The requirements posted include being comfortable speaking in front of crowds, being passionate about the Utica Comets, being available for all 36 scheduled home games plus playoffs, and being eager to learn. The posting also mentions that if you have a digital/social media background, that's a plus.

How do you apply? On the Comets website here are the instructions:

Please record a 1-3 minute video introducing yourself and explaining why you want to be the Comets In-Game host. Be creative and have fun!"

You can read more online here.

DID YOU KNOW THE CONNECTION OF THE UTICA COMETS NEW COLOR SCHEME?

The brand new Utica Comets logo has been released and while the color scheme matches that of the new parent club, New Jersey Devils, it matches Utica in an even more significant way.

The Utica City School District is represented in various sports arenas as the Raiders and they wear the colors black and red. What an amazing new opportunity for the new Utica Comets to partner in some way with the Proctor Raiders and Raiders at most levels.

You can read more from WIBX here.

