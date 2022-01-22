This Bills 24 Hours To Kickoff Video Is Amazing

Ever wonder what happens leading up to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium? As you can imagine, there is a ton of things that need to get done to welcome 71,000 fans. A camera and production crew followed the staff behind the scenes to capture the pregame action in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs this Sunday. It is a game so big and between two very strong AFC teams. It really feels like this is the AFC Championship a week early. Many fans are hoping that if the Bills win, so will the Cincinnati Bengals and the actual AFC Championship will take place in Orchard Park. If that happens, the crew and staff at Highmark Stadium will have their hands full getting ready.

