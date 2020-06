Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies say a boat sank Sunday in about 30 feet of water on Delta Lake.

There were five people on the 27-foot vessel when it ended up underwater.

Everyone on board was able to escape uninjured.

Deputies determined that a previous repair to the hull of the rear of the boat failed and allowed water to enter the back of the boat.

They say the boat had all the required safety equipment.

No tickets were issued.