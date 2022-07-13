What started as a missing child report ended tragically for a six-year-old autistic boy in Washington County.

At approximately 10:40am on Sunday, July 10, 2022 the New York State Police received a report about a missing child, Onnex Hall, who had reportedly "wandered off" near the Washington County Fairgrounds, an area with which he was unfamiliar according to police.

The young man, who was described as standing four feet tall weighing 55 pounds, was walking barefoot and wearing only a diaper when he disappeared.

Onnex Hall Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) Onnex Hall Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Eight hours after receiving the initial report that Onnex was missing, the NYSP says that they were notified that the body of six-year-old Onnex was found by Forest Rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at approximately 6:40pm.

He was found in a pond, police say, "not far from his home in the town of Easton, Washington County. The drowning appears to be accidental, but the investigation is pending."

In addition to the NYSP and the NYS DEC, multiple agencies assisted with the search, discovery, and investigation including New York State Fire, Albany County Sheriff's Office, Cambridge-Greenwich Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Public Safety, Middle Falls Fire Department, Greenwich Fire Department, Argyle Fire Department, Fort Edward Fire Department, and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.