Body of 6-Year-Old Autistic Boy Found By Rangers in Pond in Easton
What started as a missing child report ended tragically for a six-year-old autistic boy in Washington County.
At approximately 10:40am on Sunday, July 10, 2022 the New York State Police received a report about a missing child, Onnex Hall, who had reportedly "wandered off" near the Washington County Fairgrounds, an area with which he was unfamiliar according to police.
The young man, who was described as standing four feet tall weighing 55 pounds, was walking barefoot and wearing only a diaper when he disappeared.
Eight hours after receiving the initial report that Onnex was missing, the NYSP says that they were notified that the body of six-year-old Onnex was found by Forest Rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at approximately 6:40pm.
He was found in a pond, police say, "not far from his home in the town of Easton, Washington County. The drowning appears to be accidental, but the investigation is pending."
In addition to the NYSP and the NYS DEC, multiple agencies assisted with the search, discovery, and investigation including New York State Fire, Albany County Sheriff's Office, Cambridge-Greenwich Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Public Safety, Middle Falls Fire Department, Greenwich Fire Department, Argyle Fire Department, Fort Edward Fire Department, and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]