With just over 100 days until race day, Boilermaker officials are releasing race caps and registration information for this year’s race.

The 15K race will be capped at 12,000 runners and the 5K at 4,000.

There will also be a virtual option for runners.

All registered runners must be vaccinated by September 22 in order to participate.

They will be required to present proof of their vaccination and identity with a valid photo ID when they pick up their race packets at the Expo. Proof of vaccination will be accepted via the NYS Excelsior app or hard copy vaccination card.

The only exception to this policy will be participants under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

A series of registration periods will begin on July 1.

Rollovers from 2020 July 1st, 12 PM - July 8th, 12 PM

2020 Virtual Boilermaker Participants July 9th, 12 PM - July 15th, 12 PM

Open Registration July 16th, 12 PM

Virtual Options July 1st, 12 PM

, 12 PM All registration for the 2021 Boilermaker will close at noon by Friday, October 1st or when caps are reached

The Saranac post-race party will be exclusive to registered and vaccinated runners only.

The Health and Wellness Expo and packet pickup will take place in the former Macy’s location at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.on October 8 and 9.

“The journey we have all been on over the past 15 months has been arduous and filled with uncertainty to put it mildly. Our goal throughout has been to be in a position to host a safe, in-person Boilermaker on a meaningful scale in 2021. Thanks to the whole of government efforts to execute on the distribution of vaccines and of Boilermaker Nation to diligently follow COVID mitigation protocols and get themselves vaccinated, we are extremely excited to be able to meet that goal,” said Boilermaker President, Mark Donovan.

As previously announced, there will be no invited elite athletes and there will be no prize money available for this year’s race.

The 44th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, October 10.