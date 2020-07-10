(Updated with unofficial winner at 5:15 p.m.) There's breaking news in Herkimer County this Friday in the race for County Family Court Judge. The contest in question is the Republican Primary for the 10 year judicial term between Mark Rose of Little Falls and Thad Luke of Ilion. As of this morning, the race was tied at 2,291 and it was expected that the Republican Committee will caucus to determine the winner.

That is, until this afternoon.

Shockingly, some 24 or more uncounted votes have been mysteriously been found from the Town of Norway and Russia. People close to the Board of Elections have anonymously told WIBX that those votes are being counted as of 4 p.m.. And that's not all, our source has told us that an additional amount of votes, under 10, have been found uncounted in Salisbury.

Unofficial results are putting Thad Luke as the very unofficial winner.

Updated: Unofficial results after today's count: Thad Luke wins Republican Primary by 5 votes.